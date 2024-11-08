Women’s Premier League 2025: Full list of retained and released players

Mumbai: The Women’s Premier League franchises released their retention lists ahead of the WPL 2025 player auction. According to the rules, each team can have a squad of maximum 18 players, with 6 overseas cricketers.
The dates for the auction are not confirmed yet. The auction for the upcoming season is Rs 15 crore, and it has been increased from Rs 12 crore in the first season to Rs 13.5 crore in the last edition.
Here’s the full list of players retained and released by each WPL team before the auction:
Mumbai Indians
Retained
Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana
Released
Issy Wong, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala
Purse remaining: Rs 2.65 crore
Remaining slots: 4
Delhi Capitals
Retained
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu; Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland (overseas)
Released
Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal
Purse remaining: Rs 2.50 crore
Remaining slots: 4
Royals Challengers Bengaluru
Retained
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry (overseas), Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham (overseas), Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (overseas), Sophie Molineux (overseas), Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross (overseas), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (overseas)
Released
Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight
Purse remaining: Rs 3.25 crore
Remaining slots: 4
Also Read: Honor launches X9c: Price, Specifications
UP Warriorz
Retained
Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahila McGrath, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Vrinda Dinesh.
Released
Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Lauren Bell, S Yashasri, Danny Wyatt-Hodge (traded to RCB)
Purse remaining: Rs 3.9 crore
Remaining slots: 3
Gujarat Giants
Retained
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Mannat Kashyap
Released
Sneh Rana, Lea Tahuhu, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan, Veda Krishnamurthy
Purse remaining: Rs 4.4 crore
Remaining slots: 4
Post Your Comments