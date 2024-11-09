Amit Shah claims entire Karnataka village designated as Waqf property amid dispute

Union Minister Amit Shah recently addressed the ongoing Waqf property debate in Karnataka, marking his first public remarks on the issue. At a campaign rally on Friday, Shah defended the government’s decision to amend the Waqf Act, arguing that the changes are essential for Karnataka’s progress. He referenced a recent controversy involving a village designated as Waqf Board property, questioning opposition leaders’ stance on amending the Act. Shah also pointed to the irony of Uddhav Thackeray’s criticisms, highlighting Thackeray’s shifting position on legacy issues.

The Waqf property dispute has intensified political tensions, with accusations that the central government’s moves could alter property rights in Karnataka. Shah’s comments have added fuel to the debate, as he directly asked if such amendments were necessary, challenging opposition leaders to clarify their positions.

In a related development, India responded firmly to remarks made by Canadian Minister David Morrison, who accused Amit Shah of suggesting targeted actions against Sikhs in Canada. India condemned Morrison’s statements as baseless, warning they could strain diplomatic ties. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs criticized Canada’s approach, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal describing the statements as “false and harmful” to the relationship between the two nations.