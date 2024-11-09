Dubai authority announces extended Metro timings on November 10

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that the Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line will operate from 3.00am to 12am on Sunday, November 10, 2024. This extended timing is to accommodate individuals who will join the Dubai Ride.

RTA also Dubai announced that some roads will be closed during certain times for the Dubai Ride, which will take place on Sunday, November 10.

RTA said that part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge, Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, will be closed from 3.30am to 10am. The authority urged motorists to take these alternate streets — Al Mustaqbal Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road.

Dubai Ride, the region’s largest community cycling event, returns for its fifth edition on Sunday. This event offers everyone — regardless of age or ability — the chance to experience Dubai on two (or more) wheels. The Dubai Ride routes will open to the public at 5am, with cyclists starting their journey at 6.15am and concluding at 8am.