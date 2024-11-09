Indian stock markets to remain closed on November 20: Details

Mumbai: Indian stock exchanges will observe a trading holiday on November 20 (Wednesday). The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on November 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.

Stock exchanges remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. This will be the third holiday of the month for traders—November 1 was a holiday on account of Diwali, but a Muhurat trading session of 1 hour was held in the evening. The market will also be closed on November 15 to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Also Read: UAE authority announces road closures on November 10: Details

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra state legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted three days later.