Strong earthquake hits off Panama coast

New York: A strong earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Panama on the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake was centred at a depth of 10km and was felt in cities near the epicentre. There were no reports of major damage or casualties and no tsunami warnings were issued.

Panama experiences a series of extreme weather events including intense and protracted rainfalls, windstorms, floods, droughts, wildfires, earthquakes, landslides, tropical cyclones, tsunamis, and El Nino Southern Oscillation impacts.

