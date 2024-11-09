Wayanad Model Township: Estate Owners’ Objections Delay Land Acquisition

The Wayanad model township project, aimed at rehabilitating disaster-affected families, faces setbacks as land acquisition efforts have become uncertain. Two estate owners have challenged the government’s claim to the identified land, filing a petition to assert their ownership. The Kerala High Court is expected to rule on this dispute soon, adding a legal hurdle that could delay the government’s progress on the township plan.

The government had pinpointed land in Vythiri and Kalpetta for the project, designating 65.41 hectares in Nedumbala Estate and 78.73 hectares in Elstone Estate for acquisition. Initially, the Revenue Department issued orders for civil suits as part of the process, later directing acquisition under the Disaster Management Act. However, the estate owners argue that this act only allows temporary possession, complicating permanent ownership rights for future township residents.

With the court decision pending, the project’s future is uncertain, and alternative sites may be needed if the ruling does not favor the government. Some disaster-affected individuals have voiced a preference for direct financial assistance over relocation to a township, adding another layer of complexity for the government’s rehabilitation strategy.