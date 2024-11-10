Indian Railways to operate winter special trains connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains on special fare. These trains will run between Bandra Terminus, Gorakhpur, and Valsad. These trains were announced to accommodate the increased passenger rush during the winter season.

Train No. 09093/09094 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur – Valsad Unreserved Superfast Special will operate for four trips.

Schedule and Details

Train No. 09093 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special: This train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 06:00 hrs on Sundays, November 10 and 17, 2024, and will reach Gorakhpur at 15:05 hrs the following day.

Train No. 09094 Gorakhpur – Valsad Special: This train will leave Gorakhpur at 18:05 hrs on Mondays, November 11 and 18, 2024, arriving in Valsad at 01:05 hrs on Wednesday.

The train will stop at several stations en route, including Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Gursahaiganj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Balrampur, Tulsipur, Siddharth Nagar, and Anand Nagar. Additionally, Train No. 09093 will make extra halts at Borivali and Vapi stations.