Top  Tips to Avoid Romance Scams on Dating Apps

A recent survey revealed that more than 67% of women find online dating safer than dating in real life. As per the study, women feel that online dating apps provide water-tight security. Most reputable dating apps have security checks in place to keep scammers and spammers out of the platform.

But, online scammers sometime make it through even with all the measures and 24/7 surveillance. Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, suggested top five ways to avoid romance scams on dating apps.

Here are they:

1. Verify photos – Be cautious of generic photos or profile pictures that might look very attractive. Use reverse image search tools available on the internet to scan if the pictures in the profile appear elsewhere on the internet.

2. Verify the profile- Look for inconsistencies in the account, such as mismatching of information they have provided in their profiles. Check the bio too. Scammers often tend to leave it empty.

3. Guard private information- Don’t rush to share private details like home address, phone number, social media handles, and photos. Not share sensitive information with a new match.

4. Take it slow- Romance scammers often try to rush a connection, profess their love within days of chatting, and start steering the conversation toward personal finances. Daters should take their time to get to know each other .

5. Virtual First Date- In one of the surveys on top safety measures, 41% of daters suggested setting up a virtual first date before meeting in real life. It’s the best way to gauge the match and keep an eye out for evident red flags.