IIT-Delhi Surpasses IIT-Bombay as India’s Top University in 2025 QS Asia Rankings

IIT-Delhi has achieved the highest rank among Indian institutions in the 2025 QS Asia University Rankings, climbing to 44th place across Asia—a two-spot improvement over last year—while surpassing its longtime rival, IIT-Bombay, which dropped eight spots to 48th. According to *Times of India*, IIT-Delhi’s rise is due to its strong performance in research impact, enhanced academic reputation, and an increasing share of PhD-qualified faculty. Prof. Vivek Buwa, head of IIT-Delhi’s ranking cell, attributed this growth to the institution’s focus on tech advancements, startup culture, and practical problem-solving to benefit society.

IIT-Bombay follows as the second-highest-ranked Indian institution, though it slipped to 48th. Other top Indian universities, including IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, and IIT Kanpur, maintained positions within Asia’s top 100, though each experienced a slight rank decline. For IIT-Delhi, several QS indicators showcased its strengths, notably its high ‘citations per paper,’ reflecting significant research influence. In ‘publications per faculty,’ IIT-Delhi scored an impressive 95 out of 100, with each faculty member averaging around seven published papers per year. Prof. Buwa highlighted collaborations with both domestic and international companies and government labs, bolstered by over Rs 200 crore invested under the Institutions of Eminence scheme to enhance research facilities and infrastructure.

IIT-Delhi’s achievements in ‘academic reputation’ and ’employer reputation’ further affirm its position, with a near-perfect score of 99 in employment reputation across Asia. This strong standing is supported by partnerships with global companies, active alumni engagement, and a dedicated office to attract top employers. Committed to expanding its global presence, IIT-Delhi has also launched a campus in Abu Dhabi, offering master’s and undergraduate programs that have been well-received. In ‘international research,’ the institute scored 89 out of 100, reflecting extensive collaborations through approximately 116 research projects with esteemed global universities, underscoring its commitment to innovation and academic leadership on the world stage.