India delivers first Akash air defense system battery to Armenia

In a significant move to expand its defense export footprint, India has delivered the first battery of the Akash air defense system to Armenia, a country currently navigating a delicate peace with Azerbaijan. The Akash system, designed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), consists of a Rajendra 3D radar paired with four launchers, each equipped with three surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). This SAM system provides robust protection against various aerial threats, including fighter jets and cruise missiles.

The delivery of the Akash battery was formally marked by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary of Defence Production in India’s Ministry of Defence, who noted it as an important milestone for India’s defense technology exports. Bharat Electronics Limited also highlighted this event as a testament to India’s advancing defense production capabilities. Armenia, which signed a Rs 6,000 crore deal in 2022 for 15 Akash systems, became the first international buyer of the missile system. As part of this supply, BEL provided essential support equipment such as Surveillance Radars, Missile Guidance Radars, and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) systems.

Amid increasing regional tensions and strained ties with Moscow, Armenia is looking to diversify its defense suppliers beyond Russia, which has been its primary arms source for the last decade. India’s entry as a supplier fits into this shift, with other countries like Vietnam, Egypt, and the Philippines also expressing interest in the Akash system. Already in use by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, the Akash system’s mobility and deployment flexibility make it a versatile option for countries seeking modern air defense capabilities.