Top Omega-3 Foods to Lower Cancer Risk

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that have been linked to numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of cancer. Here are some of the top omega-3 rich foods:

Fatty Fish

Salmon: A popular choice, salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA.

Mackerel: This oily fish is another excellent source of omega-3s.

Sardines: Small but mighty, sardines are packed with omega-3s and other nutrients.

Herring: A less common but highly nutritious fish, herring is a good source of omega-3s.

Tuna: While a good source, it’s important to choose low-mercury tuna.

Plant-Based Sources

Flaxseed: Ground flaxseeds are a great plant-based source of omega-3s, primarily ALA.

Chia Seeds: These tiny seeds are packed with omega-3s and fiber.

Walnuts: A delicious and nutritious snack, walnuts are a good source of omega-3s.

Soybeans and Soy Products: Tofu, tempeh, and edamame are soy-based foods that contain omega-3s.