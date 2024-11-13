Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 10:43 am in the Afghanistan region. The tremors were felt in the Kashmir Valley. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

But, the earthquake has caused panic among the people as they rushed outdoors.

Kashmir Valley is seismologically situated in an earthquake-prone region. On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people across the line of control in Kashmir.