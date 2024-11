Indian Railways cancels 9 trains from 15 to 18 November: Full list

Bilaspur: The South East Central Railway has cancelled 9 trains. These trains were cancelled due to the construction of a road under bridge construction in the Hathbandh-Tilda Neora section under the Raipur division.

A traffic and power block will be taken on 15, 16 and 17 November. Due to this, 9 trains running between Raipur and Bilaspur will be cancelled on different days.

Trains cancelled:

– On 15 November, 08728 Raipur-Bilaspur MEMU will be cancelled.

– On 15 November, 08733 and 08734 Bilaspur-Gevra Road-Bilaspur MEMU will be cancelled.

– On 15 and 16 November, 08719 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU will be cancelled.

– On 16 November, 08727 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU will be cancelled.

– On 17 November, 08261 Bilaspur-Raipur Passenger will be cancelled.

– On 17 November, 08275 Raipur-Junagarh Road Passenger will be cancelled.

– On 18 November, 08276 Junagarh-Raipur Road Passenger will be cancelled.

– On 18 November, 08280 Raipur-Korba Passenger will be cancelled.