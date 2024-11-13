Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, continued its losing streak and ended lower by over 1 per cent each on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex closed at 77,690.95, down 984.23 points or 1.25 percent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,559.05, down 324.40 points or 1.36 per cent from its previous close.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 615 against 3,338 stocks that declined, and 93 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,046. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 144, and those that hit a 52-week low was 163. A total of 200 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 548 in the lower circuit.

44 out of the Nifty50 constituent stocks ended lower. Top gainers were Britannia, Tata Motors, Grasim, Asian Paints and NTPC. Top losers Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors.

The broader markets settled lower, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 falling 2.96 per cent and 2.64 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the fear index India (VIX) ended higher by 5.03 per cent at 15.33 points.

All the sectoral indices ended lower, with Nifty PSU Bank and Realty indices facing the worst heat and ending lower by over 3 per cent. This was followed by Bank Nifty, Auto, Media, Metal, Private Bank, and Select Healthcare indices, which ended down by over 2 per cent each.