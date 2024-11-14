Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Pink Line 90% Complete, Full Operation Expected by 2027

The Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru, covering a 21.3 km stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, has had its completion date postponed to December 2026 from an initially planned 2025 launch, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The line is set to open in two phases, with Phase 1—an elevated 7.5 km segment from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere—expected by December 2025. Phase 2, featuring a 13.76 km underground route from Dairy Circle to Nagawara, aims for a December 2026 launch, promising improved connectivity for southern and northern Bengaluru while easing city traffic.

Tunneling work on the Pink Line was recently completed with the ninth Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), named Bhadra, finishing in October 2023. Track installation, contracted to Tex Mako Rail and Engineering Ltd. for ?521.76 crore, is underway, anticipated to wrap up by October 2025. Notable progress includes ballastless tracks between National Military School and Cantonment Bamboo Bazaar, with alignment underway from Dairy Circle to Langford Town. Once track alignment and signalling adjustments are completed, a four-month trial is expected before the line opens for full operations.

About 90% of construction work on the Pink Line’s 18 stations is in advanced stages. BEML is set to deliver the first of 16 driverless trains by June 2025, followed by monthly deliveries. Elm Company is installing the CBTC signalling system for optimal safety and control, with platform screen doors planned for all underground and elevated stations. BMRCL noted that the Pink Line’s tunneling was especially challenging, with delays due to TBM issues, yet the project remains on course to transform Bengaluru’s transit network by late 2026.