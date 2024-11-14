Emirate in UAE announces new Golden Visa programme: Details

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah announced new Golden Visa programme. The new Golden Visa programme is for public and private school educators. According to the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), the scheme grants self-sponsored long-term residency to professionals who meet a set criteria.

The programme is open to two main categories of educators:

1. School leaders: Principals, vice-principals, and school directors.

2. Teachers: All qualified educators currently employed in public and private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge will streamline the application process to qualify applicants based on a specific criteria. This includes a minimum of three years of residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah, a relevant advanced degree, and a demonstrated positive impact on their school’s performance. Eligible educators must submit an official appointment letter, proof of educational qualifications, documentation of residency and employment, and evidence of their contributions to improving school performance.

Once all necessary documents are submitted, the RAK DOK will review them, and send confirmation of eligibility to the educator to visit the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) for Golden Visa processing.