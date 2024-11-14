India launch date of 2024 Audi Q7 announced

Mumbai: Audi India has today opened the bookings for the new Audi Q7. The new Audi Q7 can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 2 lakh, via the Audi India website or on the ‘myAudi connect’ application. The new Q7 will be locally-assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. It is slated to officially go on sale in the country on November 28, 2024.

The 2024 Audi Q7 will continue to retain the 3.0L V6 TFSI engine, which generates a peak power output of 340 Hp and 500 Nm of torque. The car can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee decline to all-time low against US dollar

The new Audi Q7 gets an updated infotainment system that supports apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. Other features include electrically adjustable seats, a B&O music system, a powered tailgate, a digital cockpit, and ADAS amongst others. The Q7 will be equipped with eight airbags.

It will be offered in five colours – Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White. The interior will be offered in two colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.