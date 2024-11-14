Maruti Suzuki launches fourth-generation Dzire in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki has introduced the all-new fourth-generation Dzire in India. The car is offered at prices starting from Rs 6.79 lakh for the base model and reaching up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant.

The Dzire is available in four trims – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, with CNG options in the mid-level VXi and ZXi trims. Maruti also offers the Dzire through its subscription service with a monthly EMI starting at Rs 18,248.

The new Dzire measures 3,995mm in length, 1,735mm in width, and 1,525mm in height, with a 2,450mm wheelbase. It features a flat hood, striking “Crystal Vision” headlamps with black accents, and a bold hexagonal grille with a chrome touch.

At the back, the Dzire showcases squarish LED tail-lamps with “3D Trinity” elements. Inside, the new Dzire has a beige upholstery, a dark brown dashboard, and faux wood and silver accents. It comes with a 9-inch Smartplay Pro Plus infotainment system, equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Dzire now has a factory-fitted single-pane sunroof on higher trims, cruise control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and even a rear armrest for added comfort.

The new Dzire includes six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, three-point seat belts for all passengers, and ISOFIX mounts, making it Maruti’s safest sedan to date.

It is powered by 82 bhp, 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, the same as the Swift, with options for a 5-speed manual or AMT. The CNG variant delivers 69.75 bhp and 101.8Nm. The car also has an idle start/stop function for better fuel efficiency.