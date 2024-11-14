Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C 63 S E Performance in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has launched the last product of the year, the AMG C 63 S E Performance. It comes with a price tag of Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The company has already kicked off the official booking for the same nationwide. The unit can be served by visiting an authorised dealership pan India. The deliveries are expected to begin in Q2 2025.

The coupe-style performance-oriented model uses a robust 2.0-litre AMG turbo, 4-cylinder engine. The unit is paired with a rear-mounted electric motor as well. It generates a maximum combined power of 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It sends the power to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The vehicle also gets Drift Mode.

The car is capable of doing a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 280 km/h. It features an F1-derived four-wheel steering system, providing multiple driving models including Comfort, Electric, Sport, Battery Hold, RACE, Sport+, Slippery and Individual. The drivers also can choose these different damping settings through Sport, Comfort and Sport+.

It comes with an aggressive style statement, featuring a massive bonnet, complimented by a blacked-out Panamericana grill at the front. It also gets red- colour accent piping installed at the bottom, covering each corner.Inside, the cabin offers a similar vibe as any other AMD model. It gets a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and AMG Performance seats (optional) with a bunch of few sporty elements. The car gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all wireless connect technology, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, a head-up display, ADAS, a 360-degree camera and the list goes on.