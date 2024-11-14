Modern-day  toxic dating terms you must know

Modern relationships and online dating are transforming the way we connect, introducing a whole new vocabulary of love languages. These days, terms like “situationship,” “breadcrumbing” and “benching” dominate the dating scene.

Zombieing:

The term refers to when someone ghosts you first and then decides to come back into your life as if nothing ever happened. For instance, you start to develop feelings for someone you recently began talking to, and all of a sudden, they stop messaging you and avoid your calls. After some time, just when you’ve convinced yourself that the person is not for you, they reappear in your life as if nothing ever happened.

Kitten-fishing:

Kittenfishing refers to the practice of misrepresenting oneself online, especially on dating apps, to appear more attractive. This includes using fake photos, lying about details, hiding imperfections and misrepresenting one’s lifestyle, among other tactics, to attract significant attention.

Love bombing:

Love bombing is a type of psychological and emotional abuse in which someone goes above and beyond for you in an attempt to draw you into a relationship with them. This can be achieved through excessive compliments, expensive gifts, over-communication and attention or affection, all intended to manipulate you.

Also Read: Know what is symbiosexuality

Throning:

In throning, a person gives you all their attention and care and decides to date or marry you, not because they love you, but to enhance their own social status and gain reputation in society.

Insta-gator:

We’ve often seen couples make their relationship ‘Insta-official’ to garner more likes and attention online. However, some individuals seem to be obsessed with social media and upload every small detail about their relationship on Instagram. For such people, the relationship is all about seeking attention and obtaining external validation, while they lack a genuine bond with their partner.

Cuffing season:

Cuffing season begins in October and lasts until around Valentine’s Day. During this time, people tend to shack up with someone during the cold months without making a proper long-term commitment. It can also be referred to as a ‘seasonal relationship.’