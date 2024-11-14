NBR Group Unveils New Brand Identity and Logo, Elevating Luxury Living

Bengaluru-based NBR Group, a major player in the real estate sector for over 25 years, has rebranded with a new logo and tagline, “Elevate to Extraordinary,” marking its shift from mid-segment housing to luxury, high-rise gated communities. This rebranding represents the company’s evolution toward a commitment to premium urban living, aligning with the expectations of discerning homebuyers.

The revamped logo and brand identity highlight NBR Group’s focus on creating aspirational lifestyles with contemporary gated communities that prioritize open spaces, modern amenities, and high-quality infrastructure. The royal blue color in the logo, symbolizing trust, reliability, and sophistication, reflects NBR’s vision of providing a luxurious lifestyle. The brand’s new identity also underscores its dedication to sustainable and stylish construction, mirroring global design standards and appealing to a new generation of homeowners.

In line with its expansion, NBR Group has acquired a 10-acre land parcel in a prime Bengaluru suburb to develop a high-end residential project valued at over Rs. 1200 crore. Founder and Managing Director Nagabhushan Reddy noted that the rebranding reflects NBR Group’s commitment to transforming residential living. He emphasized that the tagline “Elevate to Extraordinary” captures the company’s goal to exceed customer expectations with modern, globally inspired developments. This rebranding reinforces NBR Group’s standing as a leader in the luxury housing segment.