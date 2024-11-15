EC Reports 6,382 Poll Code Violations, Seizes Rs 536 Crore in Cash and Goods

The Election Commission (EC) has reported receiving 6,382 complaints related to violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) in Maharashtra over the past month, all but one of which have been resolved. These complaints were filed through the EC’s cVIGIL app between October 15, when the Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the announcement of the election schedule, and November 14. The cVIGIL app allows citizens to report MCC violations during elections.

Following the complaints, relevant agencies investigated the issues and took necessary actions. In addition to addressing the violations, state and central agencies have also been conducting an enforcement crackdown, resulting in the seizure of assets worth over Rs 536 crore. These include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, which were seized to prevent voter inducement ahead of the upcoming elections.

The MCC, which sets guidelines for political parties and candidates during election campaigning and polling, aims to ensure fair and ethical conduct throughout the electoral process. These efforts are crucial as Maharashtra prepares for polling on November 20, with authorities working to maintain transparency and prevent any election-related malpractices.