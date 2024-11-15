Indian equity markets to remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: Indian stock exchanges- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)- will be closed for trading on Friday, November 15 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. India’s largest non-agri commodity exchange Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain shut in the first session between 9 am and 5 pm while resuming trade in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30/11:55 pm. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), an agri-exchange, will remain closed in both morning and evening sessions.

There are three stock market holidays in November 2024. Out of these three stock market holidays in November 2024, one has gone on 1st November 2024 on Laxmi Pooja. The following two stock market holidays fall on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 and 20th November 2024 for Maharashtra Assembly General Elections.

According to the BSE holiday calendar, trading holidays have been announced for 16 days in 2024. So far this year, they have been closed on 13 occasions. The last time they were closed was on Friday, November 1, for Laxmi Pujan. Next, markets will remain closed on December 25, Wednesday on account of Christmas.