Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple to Open Early Today for Mandala Pooja

The Sabarimala temple will open its doors at 4 PM today, November 15, for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Newly appointed chief priests (Melshantis) will assume their duties during the ceremony. Pilgrims are expected to begin their ascent from Pampa to Sannidhanam by noon, with around 30,000 devotees already securing slots for darshan through the virtual queue system. The first week’s online bookings have been fully reserved, highlighting the overwhelming response from devotees.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P S Prasanth confirmed that all preparations for a smooth darshan experience have been completed. The temple will open an hour earlier than usual, accommodating all devotees arriving for Lord Ayyappa’s darshan. Special queues have been arranged for women and children, while police have implemented measures for swift movement at the Pathinettampadi (18 holy steps). This season also features an extended darshan schedule, offering 18 hours compared to last year’s 16-hour window.

To manage the crowd, TDB and the police have implemented measures such as temporary parking at Pampa and seven counters for spot bookings, which require valid ID proof like Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport. Accommodation facilities for pilgrims can host up to 8,000 people in Nilakkal and 7,000 in Pampa. The board may further extend darshan hours by 30 minutes to an hour if crowds increase. During the Mandalam season, darshan will be available from 3 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 11 PM, ensuring all devotees have ample opportunity for worship.