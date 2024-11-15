KTM launches 10 bikes in India: Details

Mumbai: KTM has launched 10 new motorcycles, across naked, travel, off-road enduro and off-road motocross segments in India. These models include models include 50 SX, 65 SX, 85 SX, 250 SX-F, 450 SX-F, 350 EXC-F, 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S, 890 Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R.

Below are their prices (ex-showroom).

KTM 50 SX: Rs 4.75 lakh (motocross)

KTM 65 SX: Rs 5.47 lakh (motocross)

KTM 85 SX: Rs 6.69 lakh (motocross)

KTM 250 SX-F: Rs 9.58 lakh (motocross)

KTM 450 SX-F: Rs 10.25 lakh (motocross)

KTM 350 EXC-F: Rs 12.96 lakh (enduro)

KTM 890 Adventure R: Rs 15.80 lakh (adventure)

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S: Rs 22.74 lakh (adventure)

KTM 890 Duke R: Rs 14.50 lakh (naked)

KTM 1390 Super Duke R: Rs 22.96 lakh (naked)

These bikes will be available at all new KTM flagship stores in seven cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The deliveries will first start in Bengaluru and Pune.

Also Read: Nubia introduces two new gaming smartphones: Price, Specifications

The Austrian brand also announced that these new motorcycles will also be accompanied by relevant KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear. The service centres have also been equipped to take care of the service requirements of these new motorcycles.

The 1390 Super Duke R has a vertically stacked LED headlight setup, sharp tank extensions and an overall muscular profile. The bike is powered by a 1350cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine which produces 190PS and 145Nm. It offers WP Apex active suspension, with 5 modes and also features a braking setup with Brembo Sylema callipers.

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is powered by a 1301cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine which outputs 160PS and 140Nm. In terms of underpinnings, the 1290 Super Adventure S features a 17-inch alloy wheel setup, which makes it a road-biased sporty ADV.

The KTM 890 Duke R is a mid-capacity naked bike. It is powered by an 889c, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor which outputs 121PS and 99Nm. The bike gets a WP APEX 43 inverted fork and a WP Apex monoshock. It features a braking setup that comprises a dual 320mm disc setup at the front with Brembo Stylema callipers and a 240mm disc at the rear with Brembo single-piston floating calliper.

The KTM 890 Adventure R is powered by the same engine as the KTM 890 Duke, but produces less power. The engine outputs 104.6PS and 100Nm, which is 16PS less and 1NM more than that of the KTM 890 Duke. It features a 48mm WP XPLOR inverted fork and a WP XPLOR monoshock. It features a twin 320mm disc setup at the front and a 260mm disc at the rear.