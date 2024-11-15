Mukesh Ambani Among 2024’s Top 20 Most Powerful Business Leaders

India is home to prominent business magnates like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, and Shiv Nadar, each celebrated for their global influence. Recently, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, secured a spot among the world’s 100 most powerful businessmen, as listed by Fortune Magazine for 2024. Ambani is the only India-based individual on the list, ranking 12th. The list also features six individuals of Indian origin based abroad, further underscoring India’s global business impact.

Mukesh Ambani, known for transforming Reliance Industries, played a key role in revolutionizing India’s telecom industry with Jio, significantly advancing national digital infrastructure. Under his leadership, Reliance Industries continues to break new ground in the retail and green energy sectors, cementing its position across multiple industries. Ambani’s vision and expansion efforts contribute to his global standing, reflecting his influence on both national and international business fronts.

Reliance Industries, valued at ?17.27 lakh crore, stands as India’s most valuable company, while Ambani, with assets totaling ?8.5 lakh crore, remains the country’s wealthiest person. His achievements align with other major global business figures listed by Fortune, where Elon Musk ranks first, followed by NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Warren Buffett, and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon. Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Mary Barra, and Sundar Pichai round out the top ten, with Jeff Bezos ranking just ahead of Ambani at eleventh.