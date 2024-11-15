Oats Upma Recipe

Step-by-step recipe of healthy and nutritious Oats Upma:

To make oats upma, first of all, put about 2 cups of oats in a pan and fry it a little. Now separate the roasted oats and heat some oil in the same pan.

After this, add half a spoonful of mustard and one spoonful of urad dal in hot oil.

Now you have to add 2 green chilies, one cup chopped carrots, one cup peas, and one cup chopped capsicum in the pan and let them cook.

After this, you can mix the roasted oats with all these things in the pan. Now add a little salt to this mixture and cook it for about 5 to 10 minutes.

To enhance the taste of Oats Upma, you should also add chopped coriander on top of this dish.

Now your dish is ready to serve.