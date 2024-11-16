Ex-BJP Leader Sandeep Varier Joins Congress, Hails Party as ‘Shop of Love’

Former BJP leader Sandeep Varier officially joined the Congress party, receiving a warm welcome from senior leaders, including KPCC President K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, at the KPCC office in Palakkad. Speaking at a press conference, Sandeep explained his decision, describing the Congress as a “shop of love” and criticizing the BJP as a “factory of hatred” where he felt suffocated due to a lack of respect for democracy.

Sandeep detailed his grievances with the BJP, recounting instances of being sidelined and subjected to disciplinary action for expressing his views and posting on social media. He claimed he was barred from participating in media discussions for over a year because of a personal Facebook post. Highlighting his alignment with Congress, he emphasized his disinterest in communal politics and his focus on unity rather than division.

He also accused BJP leaders, including K. Surendran, of marginalizing him due to his opposition to alleged deals between the BJP and CPM. Sandeep cited his stance against the Karuvannur and Kodakara deals and the Kodakara hawala case as reasons for being ostracized within the party. His frustration with the BJP’s internal politics ultimately led him to join Congress, where he seeks a platform to advocate for humanity and inclusivity.