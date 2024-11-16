Jaggery paratha Recipe

1. Prepare the Dough

For the perfect jaggery paratha, the dough needs to be soft and smooth. Add a pinch of salt and a bit of ghee while kneading to keep it soft.

2. Use Lukewarm Water

When kneading the dough, always use lukewarm water.

3. Let the Dough Rest

Once your dough is ready, let it rest for at least 30 minutes. It helps the dough get more elastic, making it way easier to roll out without cracks. Also, apply some ghee to the dough while it rests to keep it nice and soft.

4. Make the Filling

Crush the jaggery completely with your hands, making sure there are no chunks.

Take a small ball of dough and roll it out. Place the jaggery filling in the centre, fold the edges up, and form it into a ball. Gently roll it out again. Heat up your pan and cook the paratha on both sides until it’s crispy and golden. Brush it with some desi ghee for that extra flavour. Serve it with a dollop of curd or butter for the ultimate experience.