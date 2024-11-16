Moderate intensity earthquake hits Gujarat

Surat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mehsana in Gujarat on Friday night. According to the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, the earthquake’s epicentre was 13 kilometres southwest of Patan in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km.

The tremors were felt in major cities including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana. No casualty or loss of property was reported in the region.

The Kutch district in Gujarat had also felt earthquake tremors earlier this month.The quake with a magnitude of 3.4 took place early on November 3 with its epicentre located 53 km north-north east of Lakhpat. Days earlier on October 27, Amreli district in the Saurashtra region of the state recorded a tremor of 3.7 magnitude. No casualty or loss of property was reported due to seismic activity in either case.

Gujarat has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years including the devastating earthquake of January 26, 2001, in Kutch district. Gujarat remains at high risk for earthquakes. The coastal state was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in 2001 — killing thousands and affecting the entire region. The 2001 Kutch earthquake — with its epicentre near Bhachau — was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries. According to the GSDMA data, it killed nearly 13,800 people and left another 1.67 lakh injured.