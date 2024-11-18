Ex-Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP After Leaving AAP

Former Delhi minister and long-time Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday at the party headquarters, a day after resigning from AAP. Welcomed by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders, Gahlot described the move as a difficult but necessary step. Reflecting on his journey, he emphasized his deep association with AAP since its inception during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement and his dedication to serving Delhi as an MLA and minister. He dismissed claims of external pressure influencing his decision, stating, “I have never made a decision under pressure.”

Gahlot’s resignation from AAP highlighted his growing discontent with the party’s trajectory and internal challenges. In his letter to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, he expressed concerns about controversies, such as the ‘Sheeshmahal’ issue, that he said undermined the party’s foundational principles of representing the common man. He criticized the ongoing conflict between the Delhi government and the central government, asserting that such constant tussles were hindering the city’s progress. Gahlot noted that his decision to step away was rooted in a desire to focus on meaningful development for Delhi, which he felt was not possible under the current circumstances.

In his resignation, Gahlot reaffirmed his commitment to public service and thanked his former colleagues and supporters for their kindness throughout his political journey. He acknowledged the difficulties of leaving a party he had been part of for years but maintained that it was the right decision to continue serving the people of Delhi. Wishing Kejriwal well, he concluded by stating his intention to work for Delhi’s progress in his new political capacity with the BJP.