Bus Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims Overturns in Wayanad, Injuries Reported

A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturned early this morning on the narrow Tirunelli Thettu Road in Wayanad’s Thirunelli, leaving several passengers injured. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. as the bus, reportedly carrying over 50 passengers returning from Sabarimala, lost control and overturned. Rescue efforts were swiftly carried out by fellow travelers and local residents, with support from police and fire personnel. The injured were transported to Mananthavady Medical College for treatment, and initial reports suggest none of the passengers are in critical condition.

Concerns have been raised over the speeding of buses and minibuses carrying Sabarimala pilgrims through the Thamarassery Ghat during the pilgrimage season. To maximize trips, many vehicles are reportedly driven at high speeds, even when children are on board. Travelers have noted that drivers from other states often disregard traffic rules in the ghat area, heightening the risk of accidents. The dangerous driving practices during the pilgrimage season have become a recurring issue, prompting calls for stricter regulations.

Suggestions have emerged to address these safety concerns, including stopping vehicles from other states at the ghat entrance and educating drivers about traffic rules and safe driving practices. However, implementing such awareness programs is seen as a challenge. As an alternative, many are advocating for stricter regulation and monitoring of vehicles passing through the ghat roads to prevent similar accidents in the future.