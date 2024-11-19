GT Open Arechery: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Abhishek Verma bag medals

Luxembourg: In arechry, India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the gold medal in the women’s compound event at the GT Open in Luxembourg. She is the reigning Asian Games champion. Competing in the GT Open for the first time, Jyothi defeated Sarah Prieels of Belgium throughout with a 147-145 win.

Meanwhile, in the men’s compound event, Abhishek bagged the silver medal. He fell just short of claiming gold despite scoring a perfect 150 in the final. His opponent, the legendary Mike Schlosser of the Netherlands, secured the top spot after a perfect shot in the final.