Indian Railways announces changes in train operations till November 20: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has issued an advisory regarding significant changes to train operations. Several trains will be cancelled and diverted due to a traffic block caused by the commissioning of automatic signaling between Chauri Chaura, Gauri Bazar, and Baitalpur (18 km) in the Gorakhpur Cantt.-Bhatni section. This maintenance work will be carried out till November 20.

Trains cancelled on Gorakhpur Cantt.-Bhatni section:

Train 15105, running from Chhapra to Nautanwa, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 15106, operating from Nautanwa to Chhapra, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 15104, scheduled from Banaras to Gorakhpur, will not run on November 19, 2024.

Train 15103, traveling from Gorakhpur to Banaras, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 15130, running between Varanasi City and Gorakhpur, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 15129, operating from Gorakhpur to Varanasi City, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 15131, running from Gorakhpur to Varanasi City, will not operate on November 19, 2024.

Train 05155, from Chhapra to Gorakhpur, will remain cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05156, operating from Gorakhpur to Chhapra, will not run on November 19, 2024.

Train 05142, scheduled between Gorakhpur Cantt. and Siwan Jn, is canceled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05141, from Siwan Jn to Gorakhpur Cantt., will not run on November 19, 2024.

Train 05425, running between Bhatni Jn and Ayodhya Dham Jn, will remain canceled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05426, operating from Ayodhya Dham Jn to Bhatni Jn, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05056, scheduled between Varanasi City and Lalkua Jn, will not operate on November 19, 2024.

Train 15080, running from Gorakhpur to Patliputra, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 15079, from Patliputra to Gorakhpur, will remain cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 15113, operating from Gomati Nagar to Chhapra Kacheri, will not run on November 19, 2024.

Train 05096, from Gorakhpur Cantt. to Narkatiaganj, is cancleled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05095, traveling from Narkatiaganj to Gorakhpur Cantt., will not operate on November 19, 2024.

Train 05040, running between Barhni and Narkatiaganj, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05039, from Narkatiaganj to Barhni, is canceled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05450, operating between Gorakhpur Cantt. and Narkatiaganj, will remain cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05449, from Narkatiaganj to Gorakhpur Cantt., will not run on November 19, 2024.

Train 05498, scheduled from Gorakhpur Cantt. to Narkatiaganj, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05497, operating between Narkatiaganj and Gorakhpur Cantt., is cancelled on November 19 and 20, 2024.

Train 05036, running between Gorakhpur Cantt. and Siwan Jn, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05035, from Siwan Jn to Gorakhpur Cantt., will not operate on November 19, 2024.

Train 05189, scheduled between Thawe and Kaptanganj Jn, is cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Train 05190, running from Kaptanganj Jn to Thawe Jn, will not run on November 19, 2024.

Trains 05131 and 05132, operating between Gorakhpur and Bahraich, are cancelled on November 19, 2024.

Trains diverted on Gorakhpur Cantt.-Bhatni section:

Train 02569 (Darbhanga Jn – New Delhi Special) is diverted via Siwan, Kaptanganj Jn, and Gorakhpur Cantt. on November 19, 2024, skipping its stoppage at Deoria Sadar.

Train 02563 (Barauni Jn – New Delhi Special) is diverted via Siwan, Kaptanganj Jn, and Gorakhpur Cantt. on November 19, 2024, bypassing Deoria Sadar.

Train 14617 (Purnia Court – Amritsar Express) will follow the diverted route of Siwan, Kaptanganj Jn, and Gorakhpur Cantt. on November 19, 2024, skipping Mairwa, Bhatni Jn, and Deoria Sadar.

Train 12523 (New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Express) will run through Gorakhpur Cantt. and Kaptanganj Jn on November 19, 2024, skipping Deoria Sadar.

Train 15204 (Lucknow – Barauni) is diverted via Gorakhpur Cantt., Kaptanganj Jn, and Siwan on November 19, 2024, skipping Chauri Chaura, Gauri Bazar, Deoria Sadar, Bhatni Jn, and Bhatpar Rani.

Train 05737 (Gomati Nagar – Katihar Jn) will be diverted via Gorakhpur Cantt., Kaptanganj Jn, and Siwan on November 19, 2024, skipping Deoria Sadar.

Train 15101 (Chhapra – Lokmanyatilak) will run via Gorakhpur Cantt. and Kaptanganj Jn on November 19, 2024, skipping Bhatni Jn and Deoria Sadar.