Know how to withdraw money from Provident Fund account

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a statuary body which assists Central Board in administering compulsory contributory Provident Fund. EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952.

The money in the Provident Fund account is deposited for retirement fund and pension. However, under certain circumstances, a person can make partial and full withdrawals from the account. Before retirement, generally, the entire EPF amount can be withdrawn only if you are unemployed for two months or more.

Partial withdrawal can be done under these circumstances:

Medical needs

Marriage of self or child

To pay home loan

To buy a house

To renovate the house

For most of these partial withdrawals, the EPFO ??member must be an EPF member for a minimum of five or seven years.

Process of partial withdrawal from PF:

Go to the UAN portal and enter your UAN number and password.

OTP will pop up on your mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Enter this OTP and captcha.

After OTP verification, the profile page will open. In the upper right part of the web page, find the “Online Services” option. Now click on ‘Claim’ from the scroll-down options.

Verify the member details by entering the bank account number linked to EPFO.

Now a Certificate of Undertaking will be received stating that the claimed amount will be credited to this bank account by EPFO. Click ‘Yes’ for the terms and conditions.

Proceed for online claim. Click on the option, and enter more details.

Provide your address and also upload some documents like scanned cheques and Form 15G. In this way, the claim will be submitted to withdraw the balance of the EPF account.