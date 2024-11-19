Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended their seven-day losing streak to settle in positive territory on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex added 239.37 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 77,578.38. The NSE Nifty50 settled higher at 23,518.50, up 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,893 against 901 stocks that declined, and 125 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,919. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 155, and those that hit a 52-week low was 55. A total of 304 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 268 in the lower circuit.

Among the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50, 23 ended higher. Top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Eicher Motors. Top losers were SBI Life, Hindalco, Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance, and State Bank of India.

Among broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rose 0.97 per cent and 0.93 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices ended higher, except Nifty Metal, PSU Bank and OMCs. The Nifty Media Index led gains, rising 2.45 per cent. Nifty Auto, Pharma, Realty and Consumer Durables followed, each gaining over 1 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT Index advanced 0.83 per cent on Tuesday.