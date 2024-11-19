Study Explores Whether Couples Are Happier Than Singles

A study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science has revealed that individuals in fulfilling relationships report significantly higher life satisfaction and emotional wellbeing compared to single people. Led by Menelaos Apostolou and an international team of researchers, the study analyzed the emotional health of singles versus those in intimate relationships. It highlighted how the impact of singlehood varies, depending on whether it is a voluntary choice or a transitional phase, such as a recent breakup. The research included 6,338 participants across 12 culturally diverse countries, such as China, Japan, and the UK, and categorized them by relationship status, including “in a relationship,” “married,” and “voluntarily” or “involuntarily” single.

Through detailed surveys measuring life satisfaction, optimism, and emotional wellbeing, the study found that those in high-quality relationships or marriages consistently experienced the highest levels of happiness, optimism, and positive emotions like joy and self-assurance. In contrast, single individuals reported greater sadness, loneliness, and lower overall life satisfaction, although voluntarily single participants or those transitioning between relationships fared somewhat better. Notably, individuals in poor-quality relationships reported emotional struggles similar to or worse than some single participants, underscoring the importance of relationship quality.

The research, consistent across all 12 nations, highlighted the universal role of emotional connection in shaping life satisfaction. Participants in “good” relationships showed the most significant emotional benefits, while those in subpar relationships suffered disproportionately. The study emphasized the importance of healthy intimate relationships for emotional health, concluding that these bonds play a vital role in shaping overall happiness and wellbeing.