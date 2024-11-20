NSE, BSE to remain shut today: Details

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed today in observance of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. There will be no trading today in the equity, Futures & Options (F&O) and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments.

There are three stock market holidays in November 2024. Out of these three stock market holidays in November 2024, one has gone on 1st November 2024 on Laxmi Pooja. The following two stock market holidays fall on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 and 20th November 2024 for Maharashtra Assembly General Elections. According to the BSE holiday calendar, trading holidays have been announced for 16 days in 2024. So far this year, they have been closed on 13 occasions. The last time they were closed was on Friday, November 1, for Laxmi Pujan. Next, markets will remain closed on December 25, Wednesday on account of Christmas.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, started higher on Tuesday but eventually gave up all the gains. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended the day virtually unchanged, up by 0.31% or 239 points at 77,578.38, while the Nifty50 gained 64.70 points or 0.28%, closing at 23,518.50.