PM Modi urges voters in Maharashtra, Jharkhand to participate enthusiastically in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday encouraged the people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to participate enthusiastically in the ongoing Assembly elections, describing them as a “festival of democracy.” In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), he urged young voters and women to turn out in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of their role in strengthening democratic values. He also appealed to first-time voters, calling their participation a vital contribution to their states’ futures.

Maharashtra is witnessing polling across all 288 constituencies in a high-stakes contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), featuring Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP. Similarly, Jharkhand is conducting the second phase of its elections across 38 of 81 constituencies. The elections have seen vigorous campaigning from leaders like PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The Mahayuti has focused on welfare initiatives targeting women, while the MVA has accused the BJP of divisive rhetoric.

With both states actively voting, PM Modi’s call for high turnout underscores the significance of the elections. As Maharashtra sees fierce competition between alliances aiming for political dominance, and Jharkhand strives for a record turnout, the outcomes are poised to influence the political landscape and governance in these regions.