TVS launches 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The two-wheeler giant TVS has launched the new track-oriented version of Apache RTR 160 4V in India. This comes after the introduction of the limited edition Apache 165 RP. The motorcyle comes at at the starting price of Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).It is available in three colour options – Matte Black, Granite Grey, and Pearl White.

The newly released RTR 160 4V comes with Upside Down (USD) telescopic forks at the front in a golden shade, while the rear section is supported by a shock absorber. The brand has also included stubbier Bullpup exhaust.

At the front, RTR 160 4V gets an LED headlight unit, paired with integrated DRLs with halogen indicators at both ends. The model has been treated with a cover. It gets a single seating arrangement with grab handles for the rear passenger.

The Apache 160 4V uses a 159.7cc engine, which generates a maximum power of 17 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque when put on sports mode. When it comes to the other modes like Rain and Urban, the torque output stands at 14.14 Nm. The power source is mated to a 5-speed transmission.