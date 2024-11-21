Astrological prediction for November 21, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20):

A special diet or fasting may rejuvenate your health. A long-pending payment is likely to arrive soon. Promising business opportunities are on the horizon. You might inherit wealth or property. Academic efforts will be pursued with focus. An exciting outing with friends could be in store.

Love Focus: A long-anticipated outing with your partner may finally happen.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20):

You’re in good health, but overspending might strain your budget. A business plan gains partner approval. Vacation plans promise enjoyment. A small family gathering will bring joy. Property disputes could cause some stress. Opportunities for higher education may appeal to recent graduates.

Love Focus: A bright day ahead for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21):

Quick recovery from illness is likely. Unexpected expenses might pinch your wallet. An appealing work assignment could come your way. A trip may help clear up pending tasks. Togetherness at home will bring happiness. It’s a favorable day for property matters. Academic success is on the cards.

Love Focus: Blissful moments await those exploring new relationships.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22):

An active lifestyle keeps you in good health. Financial rewards might face delays. Recognition at work is expected. A vacation plan might materialize. Property acquisition is possible. Academic success will follow a disciplined approach.

Love Focus: Lovebirds will enjoy some private, cherished moments.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23):

Your fitness regimen pays off. Seek expert advice before making investments. Work obligations may prevent leave. A highway drive could be enjoyable. Family ties strengthen as bonds grow closer. Property paperwork might take up your time.

Love Focus: Extended courtship for those about to marry will be delightful.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23):

Prepare for a socially active day with friends and neighbors. A property deal might be finalized. Stress could lead to a spiritual retreat. Turbulence at work might arise. A payment thought lost may unexpectedly be recovered. A positive outlook will aid your progress.

Love Focus: Be cautious as romance could prove tricky today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23):

Recovery from a long-standing illness is on the cards. Impulsive spending may impact your savings. Professional success appears imminent. A short trip may offer a welcome change. Family support is likely for those pursuing studies away from home. A property dispute may be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Show sensitivity to your partner’s feelings.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22):

A regular fitness routine boosts your health. Loan repayment might pose challenges. Career progression is likely. A family gathering might not meet expectations. A journey you were looking forward to may finally occur. Caution is advised to avoid being duped in property dealings.

Love Focus: Understand why your partner seems distant.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Starting a gym routine will benefit your health. Financial prospects look favorable. New job opportunities may arise. Choosing the right transport will save time. A well-planned family outing is on the cards. Academic goals appear more achievable.

Love Focus: A secret romance may lead to memorable moments.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21):

Healthy eating habits prove beneficial. Professional success may stir some family disagreements. A property transaction could yield gains. A little persuasion will secure friends for a fun trip. Energy levels will help you excel academically.

Love Focus: A romantic proposal may find the perfect timing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19):

Health recovery seems likely. Unexpected financial gains might bring a windfall. A long-awaited opportunity to study abroad could materialize. Delays in important deals might lead to missed chances. A family outing promises fun and excitement. A property issue may require careful attention.

Love Focus: An enjoyable day is ahead with your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20):

A mentor’s advice will enhance your health. Wealth from multiple sources is possible. Adhering to protocols will ensure success at work. A much-anticipated trip could bring joy. Quality time with someone close will lift your spirits. The real estate market may not meet expectations.

Love Focus: Your partner may open up about their deepest feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

