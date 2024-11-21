FLY91 introduces two new domestic flight services: Details

Mumbai: Leading regional air carrier based in India, FLY91, has launched two new direct routes. The air carrier will operate two direct flights from Solapur in Maharashtra, to Mumbai, the country’s business capital, and Goa, a popular tourist destination. Starting 23rd December, FLY91 will operate flights on the Goa-Solapur and Mumbai-Solapur routes. This will bring the total number of destinations served by the airline to nine.

This expansion aligns with the Union Aviation Ministry’s UDAN scheme, which seeks to improve connectivity to underserved regions.

‘FLY91 is pleased to announce the two new direct routes. FLY91 will be the only airline providing direct connectivity between Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital and Solapur, renowned as a textile hub, a major centre of industry and a pilgrimage hub,’ said Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and CEO of FLY91.

FLY91 began operations in March 2024. FLY91 is based at Manohar International Airport in Goa. The airline already connects other regional centres including Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and Agatti in Lakshadweep, along with Bengaluru and Hyderabad.