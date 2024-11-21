Here’s why watching porn is good for your relationship

Experts claim that watching porn with your partner can actually make a relationship healthier. Here are a few reasons as to why watching porn with your partner is a good idea.

It is a shared experience: Any time a couple are sharing something, including a sexual experience, they are investing in the longevity of the relationship.

Insight into partner’s fantasies: Some people are naturally shy about discussing their sexual fantasies with their partners. Others do not even know what actually turns them on. Porn helps a lot of couples in realizing what is it they want from each other.

It can speed up foreplay: According to New Scientist, porn clips help in arousal within 30 seconds with men reaching maximum arousal in about 11 minutes and women in about 12.

Shatters myth that you will only be attracted to your partner: It is possible that your partner and you might, at times, need to fantasise about someone else, during a long term relationship. Watching porn together allows you to see your partner’s arousal at the image of another woman for what it is — a biological response to a stimulus.

May lessen need to act out on sexual desires outside of relationship: Home can be the place where sexual needs and fantasies are met. If couples can get down and dirty together, it may obviate the need for partners to seek gratification elsewhere.

However, Dr Tuckman adds that not all couples experience the same kinds of problems in relation to porn though. According to him, gay men are more likely to talk about the porn they like early on in their relationships, while for heterosexual couples, it’s more of a ‘struggle and source of strife.’