K Sanjay Murthy Takes Oath as India’s CAG

K Sanjay Murthy, a former Higher Education Secretary, was sworn in as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer from Himachal Pradesh, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, whose tenure ended on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Murthy’s appointment as CAG was announced by the Central government on Monday.

As the CAG, Murthy will be responsible for auditing the accounts of the Central and State governments. He will also have the authority to conduct performance audits of government programs and schemes.