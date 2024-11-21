Know how to stop WhatsApp draining your mobile battery

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform. Billions of users use the platform for messaging, calls and file sharing. Although the application could consume significant data along with your mobile battery, it could be fixed by making slight changes in the settings, which could help you save your data. Two key settings can significantly cut down your data usage.

Step 1: Adjust call settings

To reduce data usage during voice and video calls:

Open WhatsApp.

Tap the three dots at the top-right corner and select Settings.

Navigate to Storage and Data.

Under Network Usage, enable the Use Less Data for Calls option.

This setting ensures that calls consume less data while maintaining good audio quality.

Step 2: Set media upload quality

Another way to save data is by changing the quality of the photos and videos you send:

In the Storage and Data section, tap Media Upload Quality.

Choose Standard Quality instead of HD.

With this adjustment, your media uploads will require less data while still delivering clear visuals.

By modifying these two WhatsApp settings, you can stretch your mobile data for the entire day.