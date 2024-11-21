Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended the Thursday’s trading session in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex plunged 421.80 points or 0.54 per cent to end at 77,156.80. The NSE Nifty dropped 168.80 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 23,349.90.

Notably, Adani Group stocks faced the worst hit, plummeting over 23 per cent following news that Gautam Adani, along with other executives, were charged by US prosecutors for allegedly bribing Indian officials to the tune of $250 million.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,106 against 2,703 stocks that declined, and 128 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,937. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 138, and those that hit a 52-week low was 156. A total of 227 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 348 in the lower circuit.

37 of the Nifty’s 50 constituent stocks ended lower. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI Life, State Bank of India, and NTPC. Top gainers were Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, and Grasim.

Among broader markets, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices fell 0.30 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, India VIX, which gauges market volatility, settled 2.09 per cent higher at 15.99 points. All sectoral indices ended lower, except Nifty IT, Realty, and Private Bank. Nifty PSU Bank, Media, and Metal were the top laggards, falling over 2 per cent each