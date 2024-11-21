Train cancellations and delays announced by SWR for November 23: Details here

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced several train cancellations and delays for November 23 due to safety work at the Nidwand Yard in Nelamangala. Among the cancelled services are the Tumkur-Banaswadi MEMU Special (Train No. 06512), the Chikmagalur-Yeshwantpur Daily Express (Train No. 16239), and the Yeshwantpur-Chikmagalur Daily Express (Train No. 16240). Notably, Train No. 16240 will also remain cancelled on November 24. Passengers planning to travel on these routes should revise their schedules accordingly.

In addition to full cancellations, partial disruptions are also in place. The KSR Bengaluru-Tumkur MEMU Special (Train No. 06571) will not run between Doddabele and Tumkur, while the Tumkur-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special (Train No. 06576) will skip the Tumkur to Doddabele segment. These changes could affect connectivity on short routes, and passengers are advised to explore alternative options.

Several trains will face delays as well. For instance, the SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express (Train No. 17392) departing on November 22 will be delayed by 20 minutes, while the Talaguppa-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express on November 24 will run 30 minutes late. Other affected trains include the Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Express (Train No. 17326), delayed by two hours, and the Yesvantpur-Shivamogga Town Intercity Express (Train No. 16579), running 90 minutes behind schedule on November 24. Travellers should verify schedules in advance through the SWR website or railway helpline for a hassle-free journey.