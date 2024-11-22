DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3 dead, 9 hospitalised after explosion due to a gas leak at fertiliser plant

Mumbai: 3 people, including  2 women, were killed and 9 others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. The incident took place at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district.

A reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes. The gas is suspected to be ammonia.

‘Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated,’ said Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station.

7 of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and 5 of them are in the ICU. The 2 women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district.

 

