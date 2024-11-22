Ajman Cycling Race 2024: Temporary road closures announced on this date

Dubai: Ajman Police General Headquarters announced temporary road closures for motorists on two key streets. The road closure was announced due to the Ajman Cycling Race on Sunday, 24, November. These closures will take place from 6.15am to 9.30am.

The roads that will be closed are Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street between Al Raqaib 2 and Al Jurf 1. The authority urged motorists to take alternative routes to reach their destination.

This is the eighth edition of the Ajman Cycling Race. The event is open to men across various distances. The 40km race is open to both men and women, while the 100km race is open to men. Women can take part in the 80km race.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced road closures on November 24. The following roads will be closed from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 24.

Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre roundabout and the second bridge

Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street

Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

These roads are closed due to the Dubai Run Challenge.