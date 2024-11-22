Cyclone Alert: Met Office Warns 11 States, Kolkata on Watch

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for the Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation near the Sumatra coast and the South Andaman Sea. This system is expected to develop into a depression over the south-central Bay of Bengal within two days, potentially bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. A separate cyclonic circulation has also been identified over the Comorin region at lower atmospheric levels, adding to the weather disturbances.

The IMD has forecast isolated thunderstorms and lightning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karaikal on November 25, with heavy rainfall expected in south Tamil Nadu on November 26 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 26-27. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to receive consistent light to moderate rain throughout the week, while northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, may see moderate rainfall on November 22. Severe flooding has already affected urban areas in Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, disrupting daily life due to waterlogging.

The ongoing northeast monsoon has intensified rainfall across Tamil Nadu, impacting Chennai, Chengalpattu, and delta regions like Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. These areas have faced significant waterlogging and road disruptions. The IMD has warned of continued rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in several affected regions, prompting caution as the cyclone’s development progresses.